$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Tilly’s posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. Tilly’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

