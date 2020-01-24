-$0.19 EPS Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Gaia stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,923. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Gaia has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Gaia by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gaia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

