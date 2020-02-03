-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.26 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 26.57% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,257. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79. Pacific Ethanol has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

