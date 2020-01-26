$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 768,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOM stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 74,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.85 million, a P/E ratio of -190.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.83.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

