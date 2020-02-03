$0.21 EPS Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,199. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

