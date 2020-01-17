$0.21 EPS Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. BRT Apartments reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRT shares. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.78. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

