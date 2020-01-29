-$0.21 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 1,004.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

