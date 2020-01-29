-$0.21 EPS Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Written by × January 29, 2020

Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Motus GI posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 1,004.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

MOTS stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*