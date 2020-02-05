-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Written by × February 4, 2020

Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 527,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,419. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 573.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 163,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 159,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*