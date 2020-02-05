-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 527,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,419. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 573.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 163,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 191,432 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 159,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

