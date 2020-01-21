-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $246,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.14. Eventbrite has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $32.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

