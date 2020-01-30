$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $960,572.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,559.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock worth $17,114,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 224,195 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 295,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $74.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2,423.00, a P/E/G ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

