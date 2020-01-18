-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

