$0.23 EPS Expected for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fangdd Network Group.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

