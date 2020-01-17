$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

