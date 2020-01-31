$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,240. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $32,943,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com