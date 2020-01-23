$0.24 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.47 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

