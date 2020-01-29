$0.24 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,841,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,785. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.55 million, a PE ratio of -111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

