$0.24 EPS Expected for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. PRGX Global posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

PRGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PRGX Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the third quarter worth $796,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.30 million, a PE ratio of -63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

