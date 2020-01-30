$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com