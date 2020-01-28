$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,754. The company has a market cap of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

