-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 22,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $172.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

