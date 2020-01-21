$0.25 EPS Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after buying an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 44,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

