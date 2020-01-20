-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.34). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,665,000 after acquiring an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 738,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $329.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

