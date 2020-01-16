$0.26 EPS Expected for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings. BCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.82. 1,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,109. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.81.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

