$0.26 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

January 23, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.21. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.89. 152,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,270,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

