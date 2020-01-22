$0.26 EPS Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

