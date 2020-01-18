$0.28 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $19,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

