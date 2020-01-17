$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marten Transport also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

