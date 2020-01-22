-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBSE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBSE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

