-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 153,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $450.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

