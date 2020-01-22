$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Valvoline reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 1,008,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Valvoline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

