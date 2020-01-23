$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 63,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 986,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,244. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

