$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 13,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,897. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

