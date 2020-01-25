-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Verrica Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,363. The company has a market capitalization of $404.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

