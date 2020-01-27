$0.30 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

WMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $116,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

WMC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. 28,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,774. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com