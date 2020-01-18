$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. California Water Service Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,807,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,119,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.72. 292,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,817. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

