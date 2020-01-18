$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,004,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Flex by 11,596.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $13.55. 4,757,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,104. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

