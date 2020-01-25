$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.61 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

