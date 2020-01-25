-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 24.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

