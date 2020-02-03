$0.35 EPS Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.12. 36,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,348. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.82 and a beta of -0.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 525,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $9,774,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

