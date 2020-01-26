$0.35 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

EGRX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 83,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $792.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,089,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 68,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

