$0.35 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 91,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,192. The firm has a market cap of $854.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

