-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLRB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 920,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

