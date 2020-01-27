$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 145.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 1,363,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 999,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 138.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,410,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 321,521 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com