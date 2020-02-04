$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. HB Fuller reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HB Fuller by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. HB Fuller has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

