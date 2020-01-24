-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $563.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $412,735.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com