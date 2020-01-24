$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

PDCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,581. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 176,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

