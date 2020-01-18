-$0.38 EPS Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). MorphoSys posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 million.

Separately, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

