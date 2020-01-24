$0.38 EPS Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Silgan also posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Silgan by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com