$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 211.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 52,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Regions Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

