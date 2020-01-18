$0.39 EPS Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.75. Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,772. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com